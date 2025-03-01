Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

February 2025

Tire tax traction
A bill to impose a 4% state tax on tire sales and use revenue to support rail transit and mitigate tire pollution may get a hearing Tuesday
  
Jeff Eager
26
Time to change Oregon’s estate tax
Oregon’s lowest-in-the-nation threshold for taxing wealth at death encourages retirees to leave the state
  
Mark Hester
9
Headwinds for highway tax hike
Democrats' efforts to position a big tax hike to pay for highway maintenance and other projects may be frustrated by ODOT's shoddy operations, Kotek…
  
Jeff Eager
17
Drazan: reopen probe into $500k donation that helped defeat her
Secretary of State Tobias Read should give an independent prosecutor a chance to enforce Oregon's campaign finance laws against the party that controls…
  
Jeff Eager
18
Not-so-happy birthday, Oregon!
Oregon has lost its way. We're helping her find it again.
  
Jeff Eager
4
4:29
Kotek silent on abysmal student test scores, focused on Trump
Oregon's governor, and schools superintendent, is, apparently, sticking with what hasn't worked for education while weighing in on federal issues over…
  
Jeff Eager
35
Reconfigured Portland City Council quickly veers offtrack
Debate over tenure of temporary administrator illustrates flaws in new form of government
  
Mark Hester
36
Blobby, we hardly knew ye
The world has lost its first-ever genderful, $350,000 government spokesblob
  
Jeff Eager
27
State Rep. calls tax-wary voters "petulant children" as Dems prep hike
Mark Gamba's (D-Milwaukie) comments come as he and other Democrats on Transportation Committee prepare to raise $1.75 billion in taxes and fees
  
Jeff Eager
47
Big federal spending fuels Oregon's failure
Over $1 billion spent on schools to achieve the worst test scores in the nation
  
Jeff Eager
31

January 2025

