Oregon AG's Arizona Spring Break
Dan Rayfield will hold his first town hall as Attorney General in Phoenix Arizona on the topic of DOGE.
Mar 1
Jeff Eager
18
Oregon Roundup
Oregon AG's Arizona Spring Break
16
9:53
February 2025
Tire tax traction
A bill to impose a 4% state tax on tire sales and use revenue to support rail transit and mitigate tire pollution may get a hearing Tuesday
Feb 28
Jeff Eager
19
Oregon Roundup
Tire tax traction
26
Time to change Oregon’s estate tax
Oregon’s lowest-in-the-nation threshold for taxing wealth at death encourages retirees to leave the state
Feb 27
Mark Hester
18
Oregon Roundup
Time to change Oregon’s estate tax
9
Headwinds for highway tax hike
Democrats' efforts to position a big tax hike to pay for highway maintenance and other projects may be frustrated by ODOT's shoddy operations, Kotek…
Feb 21
Jeff Eager
34
Oregon Roundup
Headwinds for highway tax hike
17
Drazan: reopen probe into $500k donation that helped defeat her
Secretary of State Tobias Read should give an independent prosecutor a chance to enforce Oregon's campaign finance laws against the party that controls…
Feb 16
Jeff Eager
32
Oregon Roundup
Drazan: reopen probe into $500k donation that helped defeat her
18
Not-so-happy birthday, Oregon!
Oregon has lost its way. We're helping her find it again.
Feb 14
Jeff Eager
19
Oregon Roundup
Not-so-happy birthday, Oregon!
4
4:29
Kotek silent on abysmal student test scores, focused on Trump
Oregon's governor, and schools superintendent, is, apparently, sticking with what hasn't worked for education while weighing in on federal issues over…
Feb 12
Jeff Eager
51
Oregon Roundup
Kotek silent on abysmal student test scores, focused on Trump
35
Reconfigured Portland City Council quickly veers offtrack
Debate over tenure of temporary administrator illustrates flaws in new form of government
Feb 9
Mark Hester
40
Oregon Roundup
Reconfigured Portland City Council quickly veers offtrack
36
Blobby, we hardly knew ye
The world has lost its first-ever genderful, $350,000 government spokesblob
Feb 6
Jeff Eager
47
Oregon Roundup
Blobby, we hardly knew ye
27
State Rep. calls tax-wary voters "petulant children" as Dems prep hike
Mark Gamba's (D-Milwaukie) comments come as he and other Democrats on Transportation Committee prepare to raise $1.75 billion in taxes and fees
Feb 3
Jeff Eager
47
Oregon Roundup
State Rep. calls tax-wary voters "petulant children" as Dems prep hike
47
Big federal spending fuels Oregon's failure
Over $1 billion spent on schools to achieve the worst test scores in the nation
Feb 1
Jeff Eager
82
Oregon Roundup
Big federal spending fuels Oregon's failure
31
January 2025
Gutting and stuffing Oregon
2025 Legislature may see surprise "gut and stuff" mega-amendments that hide controversial bills from opponents
Jan 29
Jeff Eager
36
Oregon Roundup
Gutting and stuffing Oregon
