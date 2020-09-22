Saving Oregon through independent journalism

Since at least 2020, Oregon, the state in which I live, has been committing economic and social suicide by progressive public policy. It has decriminalized hard drugs, defunded the police, instituted the highest income tax rate in the country, allowed rampant rioting for months on end, and generally done everything it can to make it as unpleasant as possible for non-activists of all political stripes to live in this beautiful state.

The activist class that runs Oregon has gotten away with their failed radicalism because the journalists covering Oregon more or less agree with them. I publish Oregon Roundup news stories, opinion pieces and podcasts to try to give Oregonians and people interested in Oregon a more complete view of what’s happening, here.

My goal is to provide my readers and listeners with well-researched, sound, news and opinion about Oregon’s decline, and how we can bring it back.

Jeff Eager

Bend, Oregon