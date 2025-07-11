Oregon Roundup

As I read your suggestions I agreed with you. What you expressed is exactly what I feel. I’ve always felt she was a bully and she hasn’t changed her tactics. We need common sense and common ground more than anything again. I’m hoping she doesn’t win reelection but it’s really tough to get rid of a Democrat. Thanks for the excellent article.

“She targeted Multnomah County while lobbying for a $15 billion transportation tax. And it’s not difficult to find state programs that were poorly implemented. 𝐈𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭, 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥.”

Emphasis added. That I literally burst out laughing is just a measure of how disheartening it is to have lived in this state so long.

“The fair and wise thing to do is to compile a spreadsheet of all taxes, state and local, analyze all of them to determine what return the state is getting on taxpayers’ money and trim or eliminate the ineffective and/or unneeded programs.”

Brilliant suggestion, likely to carry the weight of dandelion fluff before it blows away.

