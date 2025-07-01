Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Jan Kitchel
8h

A couple of thoughts:

1. To deal with unintended consequences before you jump, you need to be smart enough to see them ahead of time. You need to make them not "unforeseen."

2. You have to care enough to avoid them by changing your actions, or by not acting. This is the same as not being so motivated by a second agenda that you are willing to risk the unintended consequences.

3. As a subcategory of number 1, you need to operate from a shared set of facts and true assumptions. E.g., you have to believe in gravity to avoid the unintended consequence of jumping off a cliff.

I could apply this analysis to the facts at hand, but we're all smart enough to realize what I'm talking about without me drawing a picture.

Jeff Zekas
9h

All legislators in Salem should be required to take a basic economics course.

