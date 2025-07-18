Intel’s facility in Hillsboro, Oregon (Photo courtesy Intel)

I’ve been tied up with family and lawyerin’ this week. Fortunately for Oregon Roundup but unfortunately for Oregon, the news cycle matches up perfectly with Mark Hester’s business and economy wheelhouse. Here’s another can’t-miss piece from him. - Jeff Eager

Intel’s announcement last week that it plans to lay off 2,400 workers, in addition to thousands of jobs they already have cut, generated an instant effort to assign blame.

For example, one of the first things Gov. Tina Kotek did after Intel filed its latest layoff warnings was to announce that she was directing state agencies to analyze how tariffs are affecting Oregon’s economy. As I’ve written before, I’m not a fan of President Trump’s tariff blitz. But I’m even less a fan of state officials who rail about something they can’t change while ignoring more immediate threats that they can address.

Instead of playing the blame game, everyone with influence in Oregon, both public and private sector, should be focused on how to replace the jobs that Intel is cutting. That type of leadership has been missing for too long.

If we’re honest with ourselves, Intel’s announcement had nothing to do with tariffs or Oregon taxes and regulations. They mostly are the result of bad decisions by Intel. However, they hit especially hard in Oregon because no state is more dependent on Intel than Oregon is. Since Nike was formally created in 1971 (it was a small company with a different name before) and Intel built its first Oregon plant in 1976, Oregon has done too little to diversify and grow the state’s economy. To the extent Oregon has had an economic policy it has centered around trying to appease Nike and Intel.

There’s nothing wrong with being attentive to the needs of two of the state’s most visible and largest employers. But ignoring the need to help new companies sprout and grow has left Oregon vulnerable to a downturn at any of the few major private employers it has.

Now, the state’s two signature employers are struggling, though Nike’s problems are less severe and more correctable than Intel’s.

No one in Oregon politics at any level, except maybe Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has even minimal hope of influencing President Trump on tariffs. Similarly, few if any business leaders outside Intel can help the company, which has lost about 80 percent of its peak market value, reverse its free fall.

What all Oregon leaders should be asking is why has Oregon failed to attract or grow any new Nikes or Intels for a half century? Dutch Bros is the success story that comes closest to Nike and Intel, but the latest chapter in that company’s history also is discouraging for Oregon. The drive-thru coffee chain announced last month that it is moving its headquarters from Oregon to Arizona.

A good place to start is by compiling a list of strengths and weaknesses.

We’ll start with the weaknesses, which combined to land Oregon at No. 39 on CNBC’s recently released ranking of state business climates. CNBC ranked Oregon 47th for business friendliness, 43rd for cost of doing business and 41st for economic health. Taxes were included in cost of doing business, but if you break them out separately Oregon also would be bottom 10 for most businesses. The lack of sales tax helps a certain type of locally focused business but barely moves the needle for a large manufacturer or headquarters company.

Now, let’s look at strengths. Oregon’s best ranks were 14th for technology and Innovation and for infrastructure. What about “quality of life,” the thing that almost all Oregonians cite as one of our biggest strengths. CNBC put Oregon in the middle of the pack at 19. There was no explanation of why, but ubiquitous tent cities and Portland’s rapidly declining downtown can’t help. Personal opinion: Those who live here tend to forget that there are other states with fantastic scenery, plus more business-friendly state government than Oregon. Colorado, Washington, Utah, California, Idaho and Wyoming all ranked ahead of Oregon on the CNBC list. Keep quality of life on the strength list for now, but it does not appear to be enough to offset the weaknesses.

Colorado sets an example worth looking at for several reasons:

It ranked 11th on the CNBC business climate rankings, higher than any other Western state.

Culturally, it is similar to Oregon, even more progressive in some ways (it legalized marijuana first).

Like Oregon, it has to navigate tensions between a traditional resource economy and the desire to preserve its natural beauty.

Both states have influential environmental activists.

So, why has Colorado managed those tensions better? There are many reasons, but it starts with leadership. For the past 14 years, Colorado has been led by governors who were highly successful entrepreneurs. John Hickenlooper, now a U.S. Senator, opened the first microbrewery in Colorado. Current governor Jared Polis was an early pioneer in online businesses, first with an internet access provider and later with multiple e-commerce companies.

Both are Democrats. Unlike most Republicans, they are not opposed to regulation in concept. Unlike most Democrats, they understand what is needed, what isn’t and how to implement regulations.

Whether it’s a new governor or a private leader who the governor is willing to listen to, Oregon desperately needs someone with influence who respects business and understands how to nurture a welcoming business environment. The state hasn’t had a governor with a business background since Vic Atiyeh finished his second term in 1987 - and it shows.