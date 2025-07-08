Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

pogi
12h

When dealing with the Communist State of Oregon always multiply by a factor of 10x and 100x is probably closer to the truth.

Jeff Zekas
11h

The Democrats are talking about giving amnesty to the 20 million illegal aliens who have already snuck across the border. So is the state claiming that these 20 million illegals, when registered, wouldn’t affect the vote? Of course they would. It’s not just Oregon, it’s the fact that all the swing states have thousands or even millions of illegals who will suddenly be able to vote, when amnesty is given to them. This is a major mistake, California gave amnesty to illegals and now it is a democratic party stronghold.

