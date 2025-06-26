Oregon Roundup

pogi
1d

Oregon keeps on digging that hole. I guess things aren't bad enough for the leftists/progressives/liberals/socialists/communist crowd.

Why any Republican would vote for this is beyond me. It goes to show how stupid Republicans are in this state. Let the Democrats own all the tax hikes and stop reaching across the aisle for nothing.

Kendall
1d

I would absolutely love it if the legislature could drag the head of ODOT before a committee and have them explain why Oregon roads cost 5 X per mile more to maintain than Colorado; of course Democrats

