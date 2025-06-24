Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
1h

"intestates 5 and 205"... interesting typo from a lawyer. ;o)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeff Eager and others
pogi's avatar
pogi
1h

We are lorded over by Salem. The lords talk about "democracy" but put an emergency clause on every bill. What a bunch of clowns.

Is it too late to deport all the "child of an immigrant" Communist Vietnamese back to Ho Chi Minh City?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture