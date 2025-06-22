Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

Richard Cheverton
9h

Terrific reporting--far beyond anything else in the Oregon press.

It has now transcended ODOT (it never really was about fixing the lamentable roads), but rather about discipline and power. It's the mother's milk of politics in this state, since special interest, nonprofit, and union money has nowhere else to go. The Dems will try to rejigger it--another "tweek," but it will be similar enough to the original to keep the party's rep for ruthlessness (a longtime speciality of our guv) alive. Parties don't run any other way; if they do, they're in deep trouble (see, UK, Conservative, party of).

There may be some folks in the Democratic party who understand that looting a state (a la NYC, CA) leads to crappy demographics and out-migration. You can finesse lots of things in politics, but the feet-voting numbers are irrefutable. And they already look bad. Not everyone is entranced with seashores and fir trees; they like making money and have fungible skills. Bye-bye.

What this state needs right now is a brave, moderate, media-savvy, human to embody the opposition to what has become a tawdry, arrogant, petty tyranny. Any nominees?

Randall Murray
10h

And now Tek is leaving. The original start of silicon forest. Intel laying off thousands more. And the oligarchy democrats want to keep taxing us. My counter is that every single oligarch in Salem that votes for this must at all times either ride a bike or take public transportation every where they go. No matter what. No vehicle ownership. No Uber. Only public transportation every where, walk or bike. Put into practice what you push on us petulant children.

