Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
1

Oregon AG's Arizona Spring Break

Dan Rayfield will hold his first town hall as Attorney General in Phoenix Arizona on the topic of DOGE.
Jeff Eager
Mar 01, 2025
16
1
Share
Transcript

Another video foray. Here’s the link to the KOIN story about Rayfield’s impending trip.

Hope you enjoy!

Jeff

Discussion about this video

Oregon Roundup
The Roundup Podcast
A unique take on politics, culture and our place in history by Jeff Eager, a lawyer, political consultant and former mayor. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, The Roundup Podcast will make you think.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeff Eager
Recent Episodes
Not-so-happy birthday, Oregon!
  Jeff Eager
Rep. Diehl: under the motor voter hood
  Jeff Eager
Will Lathrop, Attorney General candidate
  Jeff Eager
Oregon's unscientific gender push
  Jeff Eager
The Republican a whisker from a Portland runoff
  Jeff Eager
Campus chaos: Portland State Univ. student interview
  Jeff Eager
Interview: Rep. Ed Diehl
  Jeff Eager