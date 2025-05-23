Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Jeff Zekas
10h

We cannot be surprised that the dirty dishonest Democrats would be registering illegal aliens. This was obvious when the Dems first proposed allowing illegals to have drivers licenses. It is the policy of the Democrat party to cheat in elections, because that’s the only way they can win. The Democrats are rotten to the core, but it is impossible to get rid of them because they are given political positions for life. And even after they retire, they keep meddling in Oregon politics as seen by DiFazio and his constant urge to involve himself even though he supposedly retired. Guessing that the number caught cheating is 1/10 of what it actually is in real life.

James Lyon
9h

Do NOT let this issue die. It strikes at the very center of our democracy.

