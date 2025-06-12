Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pogi's avatar
pogi
7h

Public unions are the worst of all unions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kendall's avatar
Kendall
8h

Rules, ethics, common sense; Not for the ruling class. We are well and truly screwed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture