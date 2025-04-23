Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
1d

A voice for reason??? in Oregon??? how quaint. more power to you, Mr. Hester.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
1d

"Kill or amend all bills that would impose additional regulations or taxes on businesses affected by tariffs. This is the simplest thing the Oregon Legislature could do, and it should be doing it even without tariffs. If tariffs are imposed and the economy slows, or as some predict falls into recession, Oregonians will struggle to hold onto jobs and the state will face decreased tax revenues. "

Never going to happen. The reality is, Oregon Democrats are not the least bit concerned about people doing business in Oregon. This session, like so many before it, has demonstrated that Oregon Democrats consider anyone who produces anything to be oppressors who must be crushed. Farmers, landlords, (God forbid... gun stores) are nothing but racists who have to be punished. If your goal is to make a profit, we don't want you here. Unless of course you can profit from starting a "non-profit" that is funded by taxpayers. Then you can rake in the dough and not have to be encumbered by nonsense like "qualifications" or "results." But fear not, Oregon Republicans are responding... with sternly written press releases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture