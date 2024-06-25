Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Sher Griffin
Jun 25, 2024

I am deeply concerned about the many individuals who were aware of these incidents and did not take action. I am also deeply concerned about the many other victims who have not come forward yet. In the world of recovery, we quickly learn the importance of not being passive bystanders to injustice. Those of us who did try to intervene faced retaliation. There are serious questions that need to be answered by the OHA, Oregon Recovers, and several others. Mike Rizavi amongst many others deserve justice.

Joshua Marquis
Jun 25, 2024

Apparently Nosse's response is what would have been consider acceptable 70 years ago when a woman was sexually harassed in the workplace and the response would be something along the lines of "boys will be boys."

That was unacceptable now and its is just as improper now.

