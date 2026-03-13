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Dems running it back with Captain Kotek. In yet another win for cynicism in Oregon, embattled Governor Tina Kotek did not draw a significant Democratic primary challenger. Jeff Church at PDX Real, about 1,350 words in, gets to the question of the hour: “ If the governor’s political position is as vulnerable as some suggest, why hasn’t a serious challenger emerged?” Because Oregon is a machine state, and in a political machine you don’t challenge the higher-ups . . . plus, the boss might get mad at you!

Yo Quiero Metro. Remember the Taco Bell ad campaign urging us to indulge in a “Fourth Meal” of the day, late night, at the Bell? That’s why we have Ozempic now, and it’s also Metro, an extra layer of Portland-area government, sandwiched (chalupaed?) between local and state, visiting various types of gastrointestinal distress on residents. Last week, we covered Metro Councilor Mary Nolan checking in from Spain. This week, we find out that Council President Lynn Peterson rarely shows up — she’s a busy person, after all, what with job searches going on and whatnot. As usual, Jack Bogdanski is all over it. News Flash: she got the job of Lake Oswego City Manager! Lynn, we wish you all the best, and sincerely hope you have unlimited PTO time in your new gig!

How is State Sen. Lisa Reynolds doing? The northwest Portlander voted against a bill which banned the distribution of needles and pipes in school zones. Her constituents are not thrilled about this, and she’s attracted a Democratic party challenger. The Northwest Examiner is all over it. How will this turn out? I think Jeff Church gave us the answer in the earlier item...

Save the Peacocks! The legislature took time from their busy schedule to amend Oregon’s open meeting laws, even though they admitted the new bill is so flawed that it will “likely or certainly need changes in 2027.” Hmm, what group of flightless birds politicians happened to have an issue with this very law?

Uncle Phil weighs in. Apparently Chris Dudley has captured Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s favor in the Governor’s race. Mr. Knight, if you would like to add some independent journalism to your portfolio, we take Venmo!

Former DOJ attorney sides with DOJ attorneys. Retired Judge David Leith, appointed to the bench in 2012 by John Kitzhaber after working in the special litigation unit of the Oregon Department of Justice, ruled in favor of litigators with the Oregon Department of Justice in denying an injunction to prevent Democrats’ plan to move the transportation tax referendum vote from November to May. There may be an appeal, which will be heard by other judges and/or justices appointed by Democratic governors.

“No kings,” but gender-fluid monarchs ok. An astute Oregonian, who is not as odd as people say, wrote for Real Clear Politics about Oregon and Washington progressives jamming tax hikes while doing everything in their power to avoid the wrath of their respective electorates. Turns out, yeah, Washington’s new millionaires tax will make it harder for the Seahawks to sign free agents. How many NFL teams can be based in Miami at the same time?

Polyamory want a cracker? Focused like a laser beam on what ails their city, Portland City Councilors passed a new ordinance extending legal protections to men, or we suppose others, who keep harems of women and others engaged in polyamorous relationships.

Thin, inked, skin. A 95-year-old woman had the temerity to suggest to tattooed Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy he wear long sleeves to conceal his forearm ink. Having none of that, Dunphy responded to the woman born during the Herbert Hoover administration, “Mind your own business and keep your small-minded opinion about other peoples [sic] bodies to yourself.” That’ll show her.

Keep your chin up, Oregon.

Oregon Roundup staff contributed to this here Meanwhile in Oregon.

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