Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
11h

The Portland City Council president shaming the 95-year-old woman who wrote in a handwritten, gentle, etiquette perspective from her age group and time would be considered a misuse of power balance by anyone with basic political training, and anyone without could see it as punching down. Sad day for Oregon- once again-

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Sally Schott
11h

You really knocked both of these pieces out of the park today, Jeff.

As far as “flightless birds,” some time ago I suggested that Oregon, having previously changed the state’s motto to “She flies with her own wings,” adopt the Dodo bird 🦤 as its mascot.

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