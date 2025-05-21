Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Richard Emmons
20h

This story demonstrates that Oregon's SB100, zoning laws and LUBA are not add-ons to the Ten Commandments but merely manmade rules which can be changed by a vote of the legislature and a signature of the governor.

JR
21h

The County zoned this land this way for a good reason. Another example of the State running roughshod on everything. At least they aren’t playing favorites, unless you count the investors pushing this project.

