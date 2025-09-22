Oregon Roundup

Jan Kitchel
4h

As a retired but long-time lawyer, I agree with Norm. Remember, this is only what has been alleged. There will be a complete other side to the story, and this may have been sparked by Bass Wyden's complaint of $650,000 in theft. I'm not a Wyden fan either, but don't buy into the complaint story necessarily.

1 reply
Norm Frink
4h

Wyden's politics are not my politics. However, my educated opinion from the asserted facts non both sides and my long experience in the law is that this person was a bad hire who turned out to be a criminal and a substance abuser and who took his own life as a result of that behavior rather than some bizarre campaign of harassment. I'm assuming that someone in his family, or perhaps someone who has an interest in his estate, has decided to go on the On the other hand, if the Wydens are really pursuing an order to seal that's not the way to handle it and after a day or two more, I would hope they realize that.

7 replies by Jeff Eager and others
