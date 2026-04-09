Here’s our big, exclusive story from Monday with all the details and receipts regarding a company that hoovered up Portland homeless, made them apply illegally for Washington Medicaid, and kicked them out when they started asking questions.
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Why Oregon Medicaid fraud matters
Other Dem-led states are cracking down on fraud; Kotek sticks with "nothing to see here" while Medicaid overruns blow massive hole in state budget
Apr 09, 2026
The Roundup Podcast
A unique take on politics, culture and our place in history by Jeff Eager, a lawyer, political consultant and former mayor. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, The Roundup Podcast will make you think.A unique take on politics, culture and our place in history by Jeff Eager, a lawyer, political consultant and former mayor. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, The Roundup Podcast will make you think.
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