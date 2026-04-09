Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Why Oregon Medicaid fraud matters

Other Dem-led states are cracking down on fraud; Kotek sticks with "nothing to see here" while Medicaid overruns blow massive hole in state budget
Jeff Eager's avatar
Jeff Eager
Apr 09, 2026

Here’s our big, exclusive story from Monday with all the details and receipts regarding a company that hoovered up Portland homeless, made them apply illegally for Washington Medicaid, and kicked them out when they started asking questions.

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