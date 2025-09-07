Oregon Roundup

Sally Schott
1d

“Mountains, a good job, reasonable taxes and functional government evidently is a more appealing combination than mountains, ocean, unreasonable taxes and dysfunctional government.”

In a rational world. The uber-“progressives” of Portland and likeminded communities including Ashland, Bend, Corvallis et al, will continue to position and posture against chaos and polarization elsewhere. Also it serves their self-serving stranglehold on power (government) and money (taxpayers).

They’re not done yet and won’t be until more (i.e. some) rationality prevails at a community level. Like Mark keeps saying, this takes leadership. I don’t see it.

CelleSoul
1d

Portland needs moderately to highly to highly successful people to speak out, make themselves known and to advocate for a healthier business dynamic. In other words - lead. The government sector has demonstrated its lack of grip on all things healthy for Portland but they still have the dominant voice. So Portlanders are exposed to and learn from leaders who perpetually speak in derogatory ways about “the rich”. Citizens seemingly don’t try to pursue value added pursuits instead they focus on people and events in distant lands and ignore the peril all around them.

Portlanders need to identify with productive leaders and learn to ignore those with good intentions but unproductive and misdirected ideas that consistently are bad for Portland and its citizens.

