Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kendall's avatar
Kendall
13hEdited

Spent 11 years in Louisiana, and have a house in the Florida parishes adjacent to SW Mississippi which also outperforming Oregon in education and about everything else except.corruption and incompetent politicians. I first left Oregon for Texas after undergrad imbued with the Oregon chauvinism that all things Oregon are wonderful. Quite an eye opening experience. Was gone except for professional.school 20 years. On return I found that Oregon basically.doubled (tripled? ) down on ain't we wonderful. As the down hill.slide has accelerated that seemed to increase. Basically, IMHO, nothing is going to change until.the majority of the voting public is dissuaded of that delusion and insists on an education system that actually serves.to educate it's charges rather than a feedback finance loop between the unions and politicians, elimination or at least restrictions on the plethora of parasitic and incompetent "non profits" and the realization the growth and business profitability are desirable and not pernicious. Good luck.with that.

Reply
Share
Jack Meyer's avatar
Jack Meyer
14h

An excellent piece of journalism. I hope the Oregonian (Or even the WSJ) picks this up to give it a broader readership.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture