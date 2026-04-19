An article by the author, Mark Hester in The Oregonian, in 2003.

In 2003, when people were just beginning to warn that Oregon was on a path to becoming the “Mississippi of the West,” particularly in education, I wrote an article for The Oregonian about “How I Survived my Mississippi Education.”

More than two decades later, Oregon never became the Mississippi of the West. But that’s not good news. Oregon has continued a downward trajectory, while Mississippi stared its problems in the face, decided to get better, and now instead of being ridiculed has an education system that is referred to as the “Mississippi Miracle.” Today, becoming the Mississippi of the West would be a good thing. Oregon, unfortunately, has a long way to go.

Before discussing what needs to happen for Oregon to show Mississippi-like improvement, let’s look first at what has happened over the past decade or so in my home state.

For years, Mississippi had been considered an education backwater. The perception was not entirely fair, at least not since the landmark Education Reform Act of 1982, which boosted teacher pay and education funding, enforced school attendance and raised standards overall. The reforms lifted Mississippi out of last place in most national education rankings, but the state still bounced around the bottom 10 until 2012, when the legislature made another run at education reform. The goals and principles were similar, but the results were much more dramatic.

The biggest gains in Mississippi education have been in reading achievement levels. Reading proficiency is measured in many ways, but under one of the most meaningful, demographically adjusted results for fourth graders on National Assessment of Educational Progress tests, Mississippi has the highest scores and Oregon the lowest. The results look even worse for Oregon when you consider that despite the 1982 and 2012 reforms Mississippi still spends about one-third less per student than Oregon does.

The Mississippi State University graduation of the author, Mark Hester’s, son, in 2018. (Photo by Mark Hester)

News coverage of Mississippi’s education gains tends to focus on the state’s use of phonics in teaching reading. Most agree that phonics has played an important role, but there also were other factors. The 2012 reforms codified phonics instruction, but many teachers already were using it. And Mississippi wasn’t the only state using phonics, even at the beginning of its reforms. Establishment and enforcement of stricter attendance requirements likely played at least an equal part in the Mississippi gains.

Rachel Canter, a Mississippi native who is director of education policy for the Reinventing America’s Schools project at the Progressive Policy Institute, summed it up well. She said Mississippi’s successful transformation rested on four pillars:

Standards, testing, and accountability

Consequences for poor performance

Evidence-informed instructional policy

Support for implementation.

Canter was more concise in an article in The Atlantic: “Mississippi’s transformation depended on holding students, educators and even policy makers accountable for better student performance.”

This is not good news for Oregon, a state where teachers resist testing and accountability, are reluctant to dole out consequences for poor performance, spend less time on classroom instruction than just about any other state and never seem to successfully implement new initiatives no matter how much money the government spends.

Why can Mississippi do all these things while Oregon can’t? It’s tempting to blame teacher unions, but I don’t know enough about Mississippi teacher unions to make a fair comparison - as tempting as it is to assume they have less influence than Oregon unions.

I have followed Mississippi politics closely, however, or at least as closely as you can from a distance. Oregon and Mississippi occupy opposite sides of the political spectrum. However, there are some important similarities: Both are one-party states, both have deeply unpopular governors and neither has much national influence. Those similarities are a partial explanation of why both states have underperformed economically and lost population in recent years.

The education gains were achieved in Mississippi, in part, because despite being a one-party state, there is more competition for ideas in the Magnolia State than in the Beaver State.

Mississippi does not have the lopsided urban-rural legislative imbalance that Oregon has. While Oregon has one major metropolitan area, Mississippi has three smaller metropolitan areas that are different in significant ways: The largest one, the Jackson metro area, is Democratic though not nearly as much so as the Portland metro area. There also is a sharp difference between overwhelmingly Democratic Jackson and the suburbs, which are varying degrees of red. The second-largest metro area is the Gulf Coast, which unlike Jackson is growing and is Republican. The third largest is Desoto County, which is effectively a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee’s second-largest city. It also is Republican, in contrast to Memphis. Meanwhile, the most rural part of the state, the Delta, is the most Democratic.

Bottom-line: Unlike in Oregon, there is ideological diversity in the majority party in Mississippi and no omni-powerful special interest that drives the agenda the way public employee unions do in Oregon. Republicans must negotiate among social conservatives, powerful families that have influenced Mississippi politics for decades, and the populist MAGA wing of the party. That makes it difficult for a governor to be popular, but unlike in Oregon, unpopular governors don’t get a free pass. Gov. Tate Reeves, who is in his second term, faced a primary challenge from the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, who also was the son of a former governor, in his battle for re-election.

In particular, the Mississippi House and Mississippi Senate, though both Republican- controlled, often disagree on the specifics of legislation. Sometimes that leads to compromise. Other times it results in the failure of bills strongly favored by one of the chambers.

While most Oregonians probably would like to match Mississippi’s education gains, I’m skeptical that will happen unless we first see either true competition between our political parties or what Mississippi has, competition and compromise within the one party that has a say in policy outcomes. That’s the only way we’ll get the type of accountability that Canter correctly says has been essential to Mississippi’s success.

The initial version of this column incorrectly attributed authorship. Its author is Mark Hester. We apologize for the error.