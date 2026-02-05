Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Wall Street Journal meets Oregon tax hike

Further thoughts on my piece that appeared in the Journal today
Jeff Eager
Feb 05, 2026

The Wall Street Journal today published an op-ed I wrote about the transportation tax mess Tina Kotek and her allies find themselves in, and what it might mean for Oregon’s ruling progressive coalition.

Here’s a link, which may be paywalled.

Here’s a screenshot from the online print version:

My apologies for the poor audio quality of the video. I forgot to use earbuds/mic and don’t have time to re-do it.

Also, I wrote and submitted the piece before Ed Diehl and Chris Dudley got in the governor’s race. That’s why it mentions only Christine Drazan as a likely opponent for Kotek.

I hope to dig into Democrats’ bill to change the referendum election date from November to May and publish something soon.

Stay tuned!

