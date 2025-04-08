Oregon Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson (theoretically a nonpartisan position, but she’s a Democrat) is very disappointed in you for not giving BOLI enough money to investigate wage theft claims. The legislature is considering a bill to add to the load of cases she says she lacks resources to investigate. (Amanda Loman/InvestigateWest)

Regulations come in many shapes and sizes in Oregon. But arguably the most common variety is what I call sledgehammer regulations. They address something that is truly undesirable, say the infield shift in baseball, but propose a solution that is completely out of proportion to the problem, such as eliminating infielders.

For those who don’t follow baseball, the infield shift occurs when a team moves a player from one side of the infield to the other because the batter has a history of hitting almost exclusively to that side of the field. Major League Baseball eliminated the shift a couple season ago. But they did it in a prudent way, specifying how many players had to be on each side of the infield. No infielders lost their jobs.

If you’re wondering what the infield shift has to do with the legislature, it’s a pretty good metaphor for the debate over Senate Bill 426, currently scheduled for a vote today in the Oregon Senate.

For those who don’t memorize all legislative bills by number, SB 426 seeks to stop illegal wage theft by subcontractors. We all can agree that illegal wage theft, when an employer fails to timely pay an employee what the employee is owed, is bad, much worse than the infield shift. So, taking steps to make sure that subcontractors fulfill their responsibilities makes sense.

But SB 426 “makes an owner and a direct contractor jointly and severally liable in a civil action for any unpaid wages owed to the unrepresented employees of the direct contractor and subcontractors at any tier.” Translation: When a contractor hires another company to do work for it, the hiring company becomes responsible for making sure the subcontractor pays all its workers on time and in the amount legally required.

Let’s unpack the problems with this sledgehammer bill:

First, it is overly broad. This rule does not apply only to large construction companies and projects. If you hire someone to do a project in your home, you are an owner acting as a general contractor. That makes you responsible for wages of the workers. If the remodeler hires, say a plumber, and doesn’t pay them (or worse yet the plumber and remodeler disagree on the amount) you become legally responsible. Minimally, the bill needs narrower and clearer language to remove liability from homeowners and commercial property owners with no knowledge of how the people they hire handle payroll and accounts payable.

Second, the bill wouldn’t even be necessary if state agencies were doing their jobs. Wage theft already is illegal. By proposing this bill, legislators are saying the Bureau of Labor & Industries and local governments have not done their jobs. (Oregon Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson said in September 2024 that her agency lacks the resources to investigate its existing load of wage theft complaints. That load would be increased by SB 426).

But the message is even worse than that. Imagine if the legislature said law enforcement is not able to enforce laws against robbery and burglary, thus property owners are liable for all thefts including those of renters. I don’t think even the Oregon Legislature would propose that law, though I hesitated to use the example because you never know.

The timing is bad. The related problems of homelessness and affordable housing top the legislature’s priority list. One proven path to increasing the availability of housing is to make it quicker and easier to build by removing zoning restrictions and streamlining regulations. (For proof, look at how Austin, Texas, has lowered housing costs.) This bill adds regulations. It’s a big step in the wrong direction.

It’s understandable why this type of bill is commonplace in the legislature. If everyone agrees on the problem, up-front resistance likely will be minimal. And the average voter doesn’t pay attention to the details of legislative bills. I can’t blame voters. They don’t have time. There are too many bills for anyone (even legislators) to read them all. But I do blame legislators for spending too little time on details (in part because they introduce too many bills) and paying too little attention to likely consequences.

At first glance, SB 426 looks harmless, maybe even desirable. But on closer examination, it works at cross purposes with the top priorities for the 2025 legislature and should be rejected.