Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
13h

Oh Lord. Blobby, like a bad acid flashback or a trauma informed triggering event.

Did you have to do this? And who could forget this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh9munYYoqQ

John Oliver, as revolting as he is, got it right... "Oregon.. you people live in a cartoon."

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
12h

An excellent column.

As a former elected (non-partisan) public official, I was nonetheless active in the Democratic Party, that is until it made clear to me and people like me (moderates) that we were not welcome and that their fealty was to union bosses, criminals, and drug dealers. Not that there aren't many good people who (in my view wrongly) support ultra-"progressive" politics.

But Hester's column is dead-on. Oregon was not a one-party state as little as 20 years ago. The GOP (for whom I have almost never voted) held the speakership in the Oregon House several times, and while the state's highest office has been beyond their grasp for over 40 years, there was at least real political conversations.

That is gone now, and Oregon is as much a one-party state as Wyoming is, in the other direction, and that is not a good thing.

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