An Oregon Secretary of State image from 2023, featuring Blobby the voting spokesblob. Secretary of State Tobias Read (D) discontinued the use of Blobby in 2025, following reporting by Oregon Roundup.

Tuesday is primary election day in Oregon. In many races, the primary will determine the winner with the dominant party (Democrats statewide and in most districts) holding an overwhelming advantage in the November election. In some legislative districts voters won’t even have a choice in November.

There are many problems with elections in the United States today: Gerrymandering by both parties to remove competition, arguments over how to register and verify voters, unrestrained spending and campaigns that are heavy on pandering and light on substantive debate. All these trends have put strains on the parties’ systems for selecting candidates.

Not surprisingly, Oregon has one of the worst primary systems in the nation. Oregon Democrats like to portray themselves as supporting ballot access for everyone with automatic voter registration (through the notoriously poorly run Department of Motor Vehicles, no less). In truth they have helped craft a system where 45 percent of voters are not eligible to vote in the election that effectively determines the winner of most legislative and statewide races.

Oregon is one of 11 states in which both political parties close primaries to everyone except party members. Another 13 are semi-closed, meaning unaffiliated voters have some degree of access but party members must vote in their party’s primary. Among the closed-primary states, Oregon has one of the highest percentages of disenfranchised unaffiliated voters, a product of its aggressive automatic registration program. (Voters are automatically registered as non-affiliated. They have to take the extra step of registering with a party.)

As respected Oregon pollster John Horvick showed in a recent chart on the social media platform X, the last time more than 50 percent of registered voters participated in midterm primary elections (which is when Oregon has gubernatorial elections) was the early 1970s. In most states, turnout is higher in presidential election years, but Oregon gets less boost than many because the parties’ nominees usually are obvious before the Oregon primary.

Of the 11 states with totally closed primaries, only two (Nevada and Pennsylvania) are consistent swing states. Kentucky technically has divided government, but the Democratic governor (Andy Beshear) is a moderate whose father previously served as governor. In national elections and virtually any in-state contest that doesn’t have a Beshear on the ballot, Kentucky is reliably Republican. Florida used to be a swing state, but Republicans have almost total control now. The other seven closed states have undisputed one-party rule.

Why does this matter? When a one-party state pushes automatic registration it is seeking voters who will turn out only if pushed or cajoled to vote. The dominant party has more money to fuel get-out-the-vote drives. But that apparatus only is activated for general elections. In the primaries, when the dominant party picks its nominee (almost certain to be elected), the automatically registered voters are ignored so that the activist wing of the party can pick the nominees.

Worse, the parties often don’t offer voters a choice. Only one candidate is on the ballot. Even if there are choices, usually there’s only one (the one receiving donations from public employee unions and/or other key activist groups) who is able to run a viable campaign. There are a few exceptions in this month’s election, but that’s partly because a handful of Democratic legislators did not show adequate fealty to public employee unions. As a result, state Sen. Janeen Sollmon of Hillsboro and state Rep. Daniel Nguyen of Lake Oswego are facing primary challengers who are backed by public employee unions.

So, what is the solution? At a minimum, if Oregon is going to stick to closed primaries, parties should offer multiple candidates and have run-offs between the top two candidates. That means a nominee must at least get more than 50 percent of the primary vote. Only nine states require primary runoffs, in part because it’s expensive to have an extra election.

The cheapest option also is the simplest: Open party primaries to anyone. Voters can pick which primary on election day, but (of course) can only vote in one. The disadvantage to parties is that they have less control. And it should be acknowledged that this system is subject to shenanigans, such as one party encouraging loyalists to vote in the opposition’s primary and select the candidate that would be easiest to beat in November. This scenario has, indeed, played out in some open primary states.

Oregon’s neighbors to the north and south have what I believe is the best option: a top-two primary election. In this system, all candidates are on a single ballot and the top two face each other in the general election. Usually that produces a general election with one Democrat and one Republican, but it’s not guaranteed. But it does pressure the parties to offer candidates who are strong enough to be sure at least one advances to November.

Washington and California have proven that a top-two system does not necessarily produce more moderates - or better candidates by whatever other standard you choose. But it indisputably gives more people the opportunity to vote, and that alone is a strong argument in its favor.

If you aren’t registered as a Democrat or Republican, it’s too late to qualify to vote in this election. If you are, be sure to exercise your right to vote. Because in Oregon not everyone has that right in the primary.

(Note: Any voter registered by April 28 can vote on ballot measures and in nonpartisan elections.)