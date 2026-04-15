Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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pogi's avatar
pogi
1d

Oregon public unions, the hands that strangled the golden goose.

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
21h

I am guessing the Ungar’s are reading the comments. Great reporting Jeff. This report is directly tied to my findings in the Oregon Lottery investigation.

I am a new and unknown Substack channel where you will find a handful of articles that should be front page national news on a potential multi-billion dollar annual fraud happening.

My investigation proved IGT and their attorney hired, Melissa’s dad, Steven Ungar, is the root cause and reason the Oregon Lottery can money launder billions each year through the Lottery slots. Without Steven Ungar coming to Oregon in 1992 to sell Oregon slot machines, Melissa would not be running the SEIU. Does she really control much? My guess is her highly influential dad, Steven, and his good buddy, former 2 term governor, Ted Kulongoski, are who pull the strings in the SEIU to line their pockets and state employees.

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