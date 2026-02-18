State Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend), a personal injury attorney, allowed a recreation liability bill, opposed by personal injury attorneys but supported by many of his constituents, die in his committee

A small group of Democratic leaders of the Oregon legislature, led by State Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend), stand between a bipartisan group of outdoor recreation supporters, local government officials and small business advocates and relief from an Oregon Supreme Court ruling critics say kills recreation businesses and reduces the availability of fun in the sun, liquid or otherwise, for Oregonians.

The recreation coalition, which includes gym owners, the City of Bend, the Bend Chamber of Commerce and ski areas, say a 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling that renders liability waivers for injuries sustained while recreating largely unenforceable, has driven up insurance costs for businesses and forced them to increase prices or to simply go out of business.

A report issued by Common Sense Institure Oregon, a think tank, earlier this month estimates ski areas, fishing and hunting, golf and rock climbing generate generate hundreds of millions of dollars of economic activity in Oregon. The report says Oregon’s restrictions on liability waivers, which were never approved by the legislature, “are more likely to affect margings, pricing decisions, and long-term investment planning, particularly for smaller or seasonal operators with limited ability to absorb cost increases.”

Recreation advocates entered this month’s legislative session supporting two bills to re-establish the use of waivers to limit liability for recreation businesses. The House bill was assigned to the Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Kropf of Bend. Despite strong support of the bill from Kropf’s usual political allies in Bend, including Democratic members of the City Council, Kropf did not hold a hearing on the House bill, and allowed it to die.

In addition to his legislative duties, Kropf is a personal injury attorney with the High Desert Law, which heralds its membership in the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association. OTLA is lobbying to keep Oregon’s judge-made restrictions on recreation liability waivers, because those waivers can prevent personal injury lawyers from winning a settlement or judgment for their clients, a percentage of which the lawyers keep for themselves.

While Kropf kept the House version of the recreation liability bill from seeing the light of day, the Senate version, SB 1593, breezed through the Committee On Commerce and General Government a week ago with unanimous support. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed on a 4-1 vote a competing bill, SB 1517, which would make minor changes to Oregon waiver law and is opposed by the recreation coalition as worse than current law in some respects.

The competing Senate bills await action on the Senate floor. If the Senate passes one of them, that bill will be sent to the House with a likely referral to Kropf’s Judiciary Committee. Sources familiar with the legislative plight of the bills worry Kropf and other OTLA allies would like to move SB 1517 to appear to address recreation waivers while actually making the problem worse, or to ensure SB 1593 meets the same demise as its House counterpart in Kropf’s committee.

Kropf is serving his third term representing House District 54, which encompasses most of Bend. In 2020, when running against Republican incumbent Cheri Helt, Kropf said he would return $20,700 in campaign contributions he received from OTLA after an OTLA represesentative contacted the attorney for a woman employed by the Deschutes County District Attorney to ask that she remain silent regarding her allegations of racial and sexual harassment in the office, according to Willamette Week. At the time, Kropf worked as a Deputy District Attorney in that office.

Kropf won the seat. Oregon campaign finance records show he returned to OTLA a $10,000 cash contribution on October 13, 2020. Records show Kropf did not reimburse OTLA for a $10,730 in-kind contribution of advertising production the organization made to him September 17, 2020. OTLA gave Kropf a $1,000 donation in 2024.

Source: Oregon campaign finance database

Yesterday, a gun rights advocate filed a conduct complaint against Kropf with the Legislative Equity Office alleging the legislator verbally abused and intimidated State Rep. Thuy Tran (D-Portland) in a successful attempt to get her to change her vote in a work session on a gun permit bill, according to the Statesman Journal. Kropf declined to comment on an open complaint, according to the Statesman Journal.

Oregon Roundup Foundation reached out to Kropf earlier this month for comment on his position on the recreation liability bills. His office did not respond.

Oregon Roundup Foundation created this article. ORF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to covering Oregon political and government news. Media outlets are welcome to use this article for free with attribution of the author and Oregon Roundup Foundation. If your local news outlet isn’t carrying ORF articles, ask ‘em why.