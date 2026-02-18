Oregon Roundup

User's avatar
Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
4h

"Yesterday, a gun rights advocate filed a conduct complaint against Kropf with the Legislative Equity Office alleging the legislator verbally abused and intimidated State Rep. Thuy Tran (D-Portland) in a successful attempt to get her to change her vote in a work session on a gun permit bill, according to the Statesman Journal. Kropf declined to comment on an open complaint, according to the Statesman Journal."

I am no fan of Kropf, but I am wondering how anyone "knows" that Tran, (who is a grown woman, a leftist, and no fan of gun owners no matter what she says) was "verbally abused and intimidated" when no one was there to witness the meeting except Tran and Kropf. People can make any complaint they want to no matter how little it will matter, but the fact is Tran decided to change her vote. She was not beaten into submission. What she was offered remains between her and whoever made the offer but to imply that she is some kind of victim is absurd. The Democrats are pretty good at keeping their people in line as anyone who recalls the humiliation Jeff Barker faced at the hands of then Speaker Kotek knows. This is nothing unusual.

Virginia Hall's avatar
Virginia Hall
5h

Watch the video--this is how he does business: https://x.com/tarenfeist/status/2023895440274715130?s=20

