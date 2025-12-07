Oregon Roundup

Jan Kitchel
12h

Oregon, and particularly the Portland area, is remarkably blue. There's no way the voters will elect people who will make a change. I totally agree with everything you said, but no shift is going to happen until we hit rock bottom. Why would a business stay here? Why would a business locate here? I'm not talking about coffee shops or skateboard stores.

David Gulickson
12h

The usual pre-election “I have a dream” rhetoric with no substance or direction whatsoever

I weep for our future as Oregonians

