Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) unveiled a new economic roadmap last week. (photo courtesy Kotek’s Twitter/X feed)

When Gov. Tina Kotek leaves office, whether that be in January 2027 or January 2031, she should consider a second career writing self-help books. Because she sure is adept at coming up with plans that sound good a first glance but fail to deliver. A simple plan, an author with name recognition and a clever title are the primary ingredients of self-help books.

For a catchy title, I recommend: Left-Lane Lullabies: Pithy plans that make you feel good even when you shouldn’t.

Kotek’s latest left-wing lullaby to try to distract voters from the fact she’s asleep at the wheel while Oregon careens off the road is called “Oregon’s Prosperity Roadmap.” It’s a classic Kotek plan:

Ambitious numerical goals.

Vague strategies for reaching the goals.

Failure to understand the real problem (in this case, a dysfunctional relationship between government and business, high costs and a declining customer base).

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, who was among the business leaders who joined Kotek this week as she announced her plan, has done a much better job of explaining Oregon’s real problems - both Wednesday and previously. He acknowledged at this week’s announcement that advisors have recommended he relocate Columbia to another state. Among the negative factors Boyle has cited: Portland’s high taxes, Multnomah County’s struggles to manage the piles of tax money it has collected, regulatory overload and plunging commercial real estate values.

Kotek says she wants to boost Oregon’s gross domestic product so that the economy is growing faster than the national average and move Oregon up in national economic rankings - including into the top 10 of the CNBC business climate ranking (it currently is 39).

Kotek’s strategies to meet those goals are familiar and un-imaginative: a program to streamline permitting on major infrastructure projects; training partnerships between post-secondary educational institutions and businesses; and increased availability of loans for industrial site development.

There are several problems with these strategies, but the most important is that even if Oregon achieved all of them, the state still would be playing catch-up. Oregon won’t gain ground in national rankings simply by doing some of the things states ahead of them already are doing – especially when those states still will offer lower operating costs.

What Oregon really needs is a change of heart by the Democratic ruling class. Skepticism about Kotek’s goals only increased when she officially announced the next day that she is running for re-election. Sure, no one doubted she would run. But couldn’t she at least have spaced out the announcements? The timing begs this question: Is she really interested in helping the business community - or is her goal to reduce the amount of effort they put into defeating her?

Self-help books don’t work unless the person reading them really wants to change. And the institution in Oregon that needs to change isn’t the business community, it’s government - in particular the Governor, the Legislature and the City of Portland.

So, my primary question about Kotek’s “Prosperity Roadmap” isn’t about the specifics, it’s about her. Is she ready to change, to admit her policies have hurt the state and to embrace the business community and work together - even if that upsets the unions who have long been her biggest supporters? Or does she really want to do just enough to appease just enough voters to ensure that she is re-elected next year?

I won’t attempt to answer that question, because over the next few months Kotek will answer it through her actions. If she is truly trying it will be noticeable, and I will be the first to applaud.