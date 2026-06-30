Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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OregonB
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100% agreed, great essay.

Another way to look at it: watch the videos going around of foreign visitors at World Cup cities here. They appreciate friendly locals, affordable real estate (some areas), high levels of public safety & cleanliness (again - not all areas - you can guess where), well-organized events, and air conditioning. OK there wasn't enough beer in Boston for the Scots, but that's the Scots for you.

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