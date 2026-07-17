The Rematch: The Trump effect
Who serves as president matters for Oregon governor races, a fact that benefitted Christine Drazan in 2022 and will hurt her in 2026
Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.
I and others have observed that one of Christine Drazan’s challenges in attempting to unseat Tina Kotek this year is the fact that a Republican, Donald Trump, …
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