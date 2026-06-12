The Rematch: The late ballot effect
The U.S. Supreme Court may strike down Oregon's law requiring counting of ballots received after election day, hurting Democrats in close 2026 races
Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.
Of the many voting changes adopted in the name of Covid, one of the most controversial is the acceptance and counting of ballots mailed by election day but rec…
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