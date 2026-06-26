Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1d

When The Oregonian reported on the recommendations of the Governor's Prosperity Council yesterday, it did not bother to interview representatives of the organizations supporting Gov. Kotek that oppose the recommendations. Instead, the newspaper simply relied on its own earlier reporting:

"Making matters more complicated for Kotek, labor and progressive groups that have historically supported her and other Democrats have slammed any potential effort to cut taxes and regulations. They assert that doing so would primarily benefit the wealthy, and say that state leaders should instead invest in basic services like education and mental health resources to boost the state's economy."

That response says far more about the worldview of Oregon's progressive establishment than it does about the Prosperity Council's recommendations. Labor leaders and progressive organizations have become so immersed in their own echo chamber that they no longer seem to recognize how uninformed, out of touch, and self-interested their prescription sounds to voters who understand what actually drives economic growth.

Even if one assumes that greater spending on education and mental health ultimately contributes to economic growth, that is a proposition measured in years or decades, not months. Oregon's economy is stagnating today. Businesses deciding where to locate, expand, or invest are making those decisions today. The Prosperity Council was asked to identify the obstacles to economic growth now, not to recommend another generation of public spending whose economic payoff, if any, lies somewhere over the horizon.

Even more striking is the choice of examples. The groups point to education and mental health as though they were obvious success stories deserving still more investment. In reality, they are among the clearest examples of Oregon's disappointing return on enormous public expenditures. Oregon has poured billions of additional dollars into both areas while student achievement has fallen into the lower tier nationally and the state continues to struggle with poor behavioral health outcomes. To many Oregonians, "raise taxes and spend more on education and mental health" no longer sounds like a solution. It sounds like doubling down on policies whose results have consistently fallen short of their promises.

As for the DSA, it is increasingly shaping the Democratic Party from districts where electoral competition is virtually nonexistent. Under those conditions, governing, which includes stimulating Oregon's economy, becomes secondary to ideological purity, at least for now.

The Prosperity Council was asked how to make Oregon more competitive. The response from much of the activist left was not to engage with that question but to reiterate long-standing demands for higher taxes and more public spending. That is less a rebuttal than a refusal to accept the premise that Oregon's economic model needs rethinking.

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Shayne Olsen's avatar
Shayne Olsen
1d

This is all smoke screen BS to get reelected. If she does win all this will be forgotten and she will continue to pander to all of her progressive allies. DO NOT fall for the rhetoric, she’s had plenty of time and opportunity and she has failed miserably. Game over, time to move on!

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