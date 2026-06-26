Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is usually available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup. I’m making this edition available to free subscribers to check out. If you like it, please consider an eminently reasonably priced ($7/mo or $60/yr) paid subscription.

Yesterday, Governor Tina Kotek’s Prosperity Council, a group made up mostly of business leaders appointed by Kotek last December following a spate of especially dire Oregon economic news, released its much-anticipated economic policy recommendations. The recommendations focus on certain tax reforms (within the context of maintaining current state revenues), permitting reforms and updating the state’s economic development agencies.

This is The Rematch, so we’re less concerned at the moment with the details of the Council recommendations than we are on informed speculation about the effect they might have on the 2026 governor’s race.

So, will they matter?

The Kotek Administration is now firmly on the record that Oregon’s economy is suffering.

Perhaps the most important fact of the Council recommendations is that they came from the Kotek Administration, with significant personal investment by Kotek herself. She created the Council, appointed its members, allocated staff and heralded the importance of its work. The recommendations are not those of, say, statewide business advocacy group Oregon Business and Industry. They constitute the official position of a high-profile part of the Kotek Administration. During a press conference yesterday, Kotek treated them as such, focusing mostly on implementation of the recommendations.

This is important because, in essence, everything in the Council recommendations is from Kotek herself. That includes the alarming warnings about Oregon falling behind other states economically, and even pretty direct impugning of the state’s leadership, i.e. Kotek herself. This zinger stood out to me:

“Without stronger leadership and better coordination across government, the state risks missing a generation of growth and opportunity.”

In a political context, this amounts to Kotek’s Prosperity Council telling Oregonians Kotek has been too weak as a leader, at least on economic matters. I would be shocked if we don’t see this in Drazan ads.

On policy, a high-profile part of the Kotek Administration is now on the record supporting a host of efforts, from taxes to education to land use to regulations, to govern the state in a fashion closer to how Republicans say they would govern the state if given the chance. The Council recommendations, if enacted, would be the most significant trimming of state power in Oregon in recent memory and perhaps ever.

And that’s where things get really interesting.

Prosperity Council v. DSA

The rightward-tugging Council recommendations land as the Democratic Party in Oregon and elsewhere, most spectacularly in New York, is being steered further leftward by leftwing groups, most prominently the Democratic Socialists of America, which helpfully festoons its website in red lest we miss their point. In Oregon, DSA candidates unseated a sitting Senate Democrat in last month’s primary. I hear from Democratic sources there might be a DSA caucus in the House next year. Earlier this week, DSA-supported candidates won three primary races in districts that nearly guarantee they will win in the general election.

Oregon uber-progressives, understanding the threat posed by the Prosperity Council to swing state policy toward the center, sent a preemptive letter to Kotek last month blasting the draft version of the Council report, calling it a sop to “corporations and the wealthy.” The signatories consist of nearly every major supporter of Kotek and Oregon Democrats generally: public sector unions SEIU and OEA (OEA has so far declined to endorse Kotek for 2026, but did support her in 2022), Basic Rights Oregon, 1000 Friends of Oregon, Oregon Nurses Association and, critically, four Democratic legislators, two from the Senate and two from the House.

If Kotek intends to implement at least some of the Council recommendations, her left flank will be irate. She will need to expend political capital and maybe work with legislative Republicans as the uber-progressives, many of which write significant checks to Democratic legislators’ re-election efforts, peel off Democrats. Putting off this fight until after the November election is surely why Kotek in her press conference said the coming months will largely consist of her staff working through the Council recommendations and preparing them for action. Don’t expect to hear much more about the Prosperity Council from Kotek between now and November.

The Council recommendations are unlikely to have much effect on the governor’s race

In our hyper-partisan era, in which Democrats and Republicans almost exclusively vote for candidates of their own party, there’s an argument to be made that almost nothing matters other than whether a candidate has an R or a D next to their name. In Oregon, where Democrats enjoy a healthy registration advantage over Republicans, that means an awful lot has to go right for a Republican to win statewide. That’s why Republicans have won all of one (1) statewide election since 2002. So, while the Council report is damning for Kotek, who is more responsible than any single office-holder for Oregon’s dismal economic climate, its potential to swing significant numbers of voters planning to vote Democrat to vote Republican instead on its own is limited.

On the other hand, the issuance of the Council recommendations is a significant political event with bad implications for Kotek and that, critically, has been covered extensively by the legacy media. It is one of, perhaps, five recent political events that may be on many voters’ minds come election day. If other events break Drazan’s way between now and November, the Council recommendations would be part of the “awful lot has to go right” for Drazan to win.

The real effect of the Council recommendations is likely to come after the election, when Kotek, if she wins, will be a lame duck. If she does try to implement the Council recommendations in the 2027 legislative session, she will do so against the wishes of the ascendant uber-progressives, and her would-be successors vying for their support. Perhaps Kotek will want a big intra-party fight to define her second term, but I doubt it. More likely, she perhaps nibbles around the edges of the Council recommendations but opts in the main to continue to ride the Oregon progressive win streak into the sunset, with Oregonians continuing to suffer its economic consequences.

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