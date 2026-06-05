The Rematch: Lessons from California
West coast progressives still dominate, take shots from the left
Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s new weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.
California’s primary election concluded this past Tuesday, in theory. In practice, the state, which relies heavily on mail ballots and counts ballots maile…
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