The Rematch: It's the taxes, stupid
That Oregon has high taxes is front and center in voters' minds; whether it remains so may determine the governor's race
Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s new weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.
Oregonians are noticing they’re taxed too much. Forty-one percent of Portland residents are considering moving out of the Portland metro area, with 55% of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Oregon Roundup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.