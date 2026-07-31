Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.

Democrats’ voter registration advantage over Republicans in Oregon has shrunk by nearly 40,000 voters since November 2022, when Tina Kotek (D) beat Christine Drazan (R) by just under 67,000 votes, according to Secretary of State registration data.

In November 2022, registered Democrats made up 34.02% of Oregon registered voters, versus 24.55% for Republicans. In the July 2026 update, the most recent published by the Oregon Secretary of State, 31.93% of registered voters are now Democrats, and 23.94% are Republicans. Democrats had a 9.47 point registration advantage in 2022; now, that advantage is 7.99 points. Democrats’ voter registration advantage has shrunk by 15.6% in two years.