The Rematch: About that Drazan poll
Christine Drazan's campaign released a poll showing her ahead of Tina Kotek by four points; what it means, what it doesn't, and how it fits into the dynamics of the race
Welcome to Oregon Roundup’s weekly series The Rematch, analyzing the 2026 election with a special focus on the governor’s race. The Rematch is available only to paid subscribers of Oregon Roundup.
Oregon’s governor race has gotten national attention recently as a poll commissioned by Christine Drazan’s campaign showed the Republican challenger leading De…
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