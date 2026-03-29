Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
5h

High taxes and anti-business policy don’t “soak the rich.” They drive them away. History proves it.

In 2008, Fisher Investments bought 223 acres in Camas, Washington and built a massive campus. Hundreds of employees moved there in 2011 after the firm left California’s hostile tax climate.

Then Washington passed a capital gains tax.

By 2023, Fisher announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas.

This isn’t new.

In the 1890s, Ohio piled taxes and legal pressure onto Standard Oil. So in 1899, John D. Rockefeller moved the company’s legal headquarters to New Jersey after the state changed its laws to create a more favorable corporate environment.

When costs and taxes rose in New England in the early 1900s, textile manufacturers packed up and moved south—to states like North and South Carolina—where taxes were lower and regulations lighter.

Corporations and capital have always done the same thing: they move to where they’re treated better.

Politicians pushing endless tax hikes never seem to learn the lesson. Wealthy individuals and businesses are the most mobile economic actors in the world.

If you punish them enough, they simply leave.

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Democritus's avatar
Democritus
4h

There's a new scandal every day in which the government is shown to be wasting money, getting it stolen, or spending money on efforts that don't work at all.

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