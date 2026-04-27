Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
5h

Excellent article Jeff! Has the DOJ or any law enforcement in Oregon called you yet?

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Democritus's avatar
Democritus
3h

The funding of bogus LLCs by local and state government is the current thing used for graft and corruption in government. Otherwise, why would these scams not be investigated and vetted before the money goes there. “OK, I’ll give you $10mil to fund the homeless/addition/free tent business. I’ll expect to see a nice campaign contribution for my next election this year. Make the check out to me or leave it blank.” Call me cynical, but why else would these things continue to pop up?

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