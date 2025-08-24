Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Gulickson's avatar
David Gulickson
2d

If only our legislators and our governor could establish priorities that put “We the People” first and foremost.

We have the $$$$s necessary - what we don’t have are good stewards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
2dEdited

[SHE] has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving [her] Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For...imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture