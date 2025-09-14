Oregon Roundup

Kevin Starrett
1h

I am SO happy someone of your reach has said this. The cartel media has permitted and amplified this insane marketing gimmick. These very sick people are not anti-fascists. It's time to stop normalizing their fraud.

Concerned Oregonian
1h

The word "fascist" as used today is a portmanteau word for anything and everything the person who hurls it wishes it to mean, and sometimes even its opposite. It is meaningless, and yet, potent.

What is really meant by the term is "authoritarian" or better "anti-liberal." And they use the term like a slur or an insult. They also use it on anyone who is considered "anti-democratic" or "anti-democracy" (Democracy being another one of those words these days that means anything and everything, and its opposite, depending on who is speaking.) God forbid anyone should question liberalism's excesses, or Democracy's.

It's too bad for Fascism because the term and phenomenon was really a *very* Italian thing, coming out of the failure in Italy of Socialism (Marx's not Bernstein's) to give guidance to the proletariat in Italy at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century AND the "Great War." Fascism naturally grew out of the syndicalist movement (as a kind of Revisionism of Socialism), then quickly became revolutionary syndicalism, and then finally national syndicalism with interventionism, finally getting absorbed naturally almost by Mussolinism (aka Italian Fascism).

It has really nothing to do w/ Nazism at all (other than that Italy and Germany fought on the same side in the WWII, not WWI.) If it weren't for Hitler's excesses (the Holocaust), Fascism would not be considered nearly so badly today.

Before WWII (or at least not long after WWI), Italy's Fascism was actually seen by American diplomats as a good thing.

