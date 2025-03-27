An unfortunate logo choice for a state agency whose job it is to keep businesses from leaving Oregon.

Most of Oregon’s problems are so obvious that there’s wide agreement on the ones that are important to fix: homelessness, affordable housing, drug addiction, crime. Those interrelated issues have shown up at the top of almost every post-Covid opinion poll, regardless of who commissioned it.

But the answers reveal a blind spot, something that is both a problem and a solution: the economy. Inflation has inched toward the top of some polls, depending on timing and how questions were framed, but for the most part economic issues don’t dominate Oregon politics - unless you consider protecting/increasing pay and benefits for public employees to be an economic issue.

And that’s one big reason Oregon continues to struggle.

Oregon won’t fix its problems until the state’s ruling party properly factors economic health into its policy decisions (or until Republicans win statewide elections, but that’s even less likely than Democrats becoming economically literate).

Will that happen? Can’t say I’m optimistic, but there is one bit of good news. State leaders know there’s an underlying economic problem they need to address, even if they are reluctant to admit it publicly and even more reluctant to take the steps necessary to make improvements.

Business Oregon, the state agency responsible for economic development, joined with Oregon Business & Industry, the state’s largest business group, and the University of Oregon on a study to “better understand” businesses’ expansion decisions in Oregon. You can find the study here.

Since reports advocating for a better business climate are not part of daily recommended diet for a Democratic politician in Oregon, no one except OBI has made much effort to publicize the report’s conclusions. We here at the Roundup want to do our part, so share this article, or at least the list below, with anyone you know in a decision-making position.

Most important conclusions from report

The report, released in January, is full of information. Here are the conclusions that matter most for Oregon as it faces stagnant population, loss of clout at its marquee employers and the disastrous decline of its largest city:

1. Though financial incentives can be effective, they mostly matter to businesses already considering moving or expanding elsewhere. In other words, they are a short-term defensive tactic, not a long-term solution.

2. The most-cited disincentive for businesses in Oregon is taxes and regulation. It’s appropriate to consider those items together, because the sum of the two is a good measure of barriers to success erected by government.

3. Beyond specific suggestions, businesses that participated in the survey emphasize the importance of “business climate,” a broad, loosely defined term that encompasses multiple factors. Bottom line: Many businesses perceive that they are not wanted as much in Oregon as in other states.

Good news from the report

Considering Oregon’s tax climate, which is one of the worst in the nation, and the horrific business climate in Portland, businesses are not nearly as pessimistic as I expected. That reflects the fact Oregon still retains its core strengths: natural beauty, above average (though decaying) infrastructure and competitive cost of living compared with other Pacific Coast states.

And the state’s key problems would not be that hard to address. Washington long has been better at balancing business interests and liberal social/cultural priorities than Oregon has. Oregon does not have to sell its soul to retain business.

A few ideas, from me, not the report:

For every new regulation, remove an old one - or better yet, two. Regulatory bloat is created in part because regulations remain even when they outlive their effectiveness.

Subject every regulation and government service to a review for need, execution and effectiveness.

Make it easier to shift public employees to address immediate needs. Example, shift employees from other departments to speed up the processing of all permits related to construction of new housing.

Put a moratorium on tax and fee increases (better yet, reduce some). This shouldn’t even require a law. The ruling Democratic Party should simply make this promise to all citizens and businesses in Oregon and keep its promise. At this point, it’s possible (if not likely) that tax increases will decrease revenue by driving more people and businesses out of the state.

That’s why the economy is both a problem and a solution.

Oregon’s already weak economy is particularly vulnerable to current economic and geopolitical trends: tense relations with China, trade-discouraging tariffs, a tight labor market, shifts in technology that have hurt Intel’s competitive position.

But because Oregon has neglected economic competitiveness so long, it would not require painful choices to put the economy back on the right track. Well, some Democratic politicians might consider it painful to admit they were wrong, but removing a few regulations and taxes would not make it harder for them to achieve their goals. In fact, it probably would make success more likely.