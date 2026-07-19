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Margaret McKenzie's avatar
Margaret McKenzie
2d

Thanks for writing this well-researched and carefully documented follow-up article about the Curry County Sheriff and his inappropriate and illegal activities. This level of unbridled corruption in the Sheriff’s department is shocking! I’m glad to hear that the FBI is investigating this situation. It’s great to see that the Curry County Commissioners are not giving up on their pursuit of the truth despite the smokescreens, personal and professional attacks, and intimidation that the Sheriff and his cronies are doing to distract from the real issues. The Curry County Sheriff needs to go! Let’s get an honest Sheriff in that role ASAP so we will know that our tax dollars are going to fund the protection of the residents and businesses of Curry County and not to be misused by the Sheriff for personal gain.

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1 reply by Jeff Eager
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
2d

Bishop is a real creep.

He fit right in in the legislature, giving up as much as he could in order to gain favor with raining Senate Democrats when he was lobbyist for the sheriffs, who deserved much better.

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