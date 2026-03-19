Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kendall's avatar
Kendall
8h

One reason for lack of financial transparency; Corruption

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
7h

Public-sector unions have always been a bad idea, and the temptation for self-dealing is now obvious.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture