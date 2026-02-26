Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Roche's avatar
Ben Roche
2d

November is clearly written on thousands of sheets signed by 10's of thousands of voters.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1dEdited

Perhaps the best argument for passing the bill and having it signed into law is so that there is finally a justiciable controversy over the Dem's sleazy move.

Then opponents could seek a TRO and have a court determine whether moving a qualified November referendum to May violates constitutional protections of political participation. Or am I missing something?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeff Eager and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture