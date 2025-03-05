Oregon’s Elliott State Forest, which the state in 2024 placed in a climate change carbon sequestration program, placing 83,000 acres off-limits for timber harvests.

An attorney representing a rural Oregon school district accused the Oregon Department of Forestry of using emergency funds approved last year by the legislature to pay bills arising from 2024’s record fire year to backfill general agency expenses and surreptitiously fund operations that should be funded by timber harvest revenues, according to a February letter obtained by Oregon Roundup.

In his three-page (without attachments) February 20 letter to the lobbyist for the Association of Oregon Counties, Portland lawyer John DiLorenzo accused the Oregon Department of Forestry of using a portion of the extra $191.5 million given it by the legislature last year to refill a fund depleted to pay not only firefighting costs but also operating costs of ODF.

When the Department was severely cash strapped from last fire season, [ODF’s Forest Development Fund] got spent down along with all other agency cash. Now I understand that amount the Department received was from the special legislative session was used in part to pay those moneys back. But money borrowed from FDF was used for more than fire costs - it was used to subsidize State Forest Operations.

DiLorenzo represents Jewell School District, a small district located in northwest Oregon that is highly dependent on state forest revenues for its operations. The bulk of timber harvest revenues are distributed by the state to local governments including school districts. Jewell School District has long litigated with the state, arguing the state is driving down timber harvests, causing harm to Jewell School District.

The legislature convened hastily last December for the stated purpose of helping ODF pay firefighting vendors while it awaits reimbursement for some of those costs from the federal government. Governor Tina Kotek’s office, in announcing the special session, said it was necessary for “lawmakers to appropriate funds to pay for the historic 2024 wildfire season.”

The bill resulting from the whirlwind one-day session held December 12 provides funds to ODF from the state’s reserve fund in two different ways. First, it increases by $82 million the state’s general fund allocation to ODF “for net large fire costs associated with the 2024 fire season.”

Second, the bill puts $109 million in the State Forestry Department Cash Flow Repayment Fund “for cash flow purposes.” That fund was created by the legislature as a place for ODF to park cash when it doesn’t need it, for later use or transfer to the state general fund, according to its authorizing statute.

In an email to Oregon Roundup, ODF spokesperson Joy Krawczyk objected to DiLorenzo’s claim that ODF is using legislature-appropriated general fund dollars to support non-fire agency operations.

“There is no subsidizing of state forests operations with any other funding source happening,” Krawczyk wrote. “State Forest Division leadership works to address the challenge of increasing state forest management costs by focusing attention on factors within their control,” including careful budgeting and policy revisions.

The Oregonian reported early this year ODF executed a contract with Brasada Ranch, a luxury resort in Crook County, Oregon, for lodging, food and beverages for a three-day January staff training including sessions on “emotional wellness training for all administrative staff,” “understanding and creating psychological safety in the workplace” and “fire finance.”

DiLorenzo was unconvinced by ODF’s position. In an email, he told Oregon Roundup

The Department of Forestry is mismanaging its economic resources into the ground . . . . depriving our common schools of hundreds of millions of dollars of value. The Department has but one plan to finance the cadre of biologists and environmentalists who devote themselves to eliminating harvest – to become yet another drain on the state’s general fund.

Governor Tina Kotek’s proposed 2025-2027 budget observes, “The State Forests Division relies almost entirely on [ODF’s share of revenues from state forest timber sales]” and suggests a change. “A business model with greater flexibility and diverse income streams is needed[.]”

DiLorenzo argues internal memoranda obtained via his public records request and attached to his letter show the Forest Development Fund “which stood at $44.2 million through the 2nd quarter of 2023 was drawn down to $25.4 million by the first quarter of 2025” and projected to decline to less than $3 million by 2028.

Those memoranda point to “near record low harvest volume,” resulting in reduced ODF revenue.

“The ‘near record low harvest volume’ is purposeful” on the part of ODF, DiLorenzo wrote.