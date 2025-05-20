Oregon Roundup

Javier
just now

Yet Kotek is still all about having Oregon taxpayers provide free healthcare to illegal immigrants. Newsom saw the light, will Tina?

https://www.wweek.com/news/state/2025/05/19/kotek-says-shes-reluctant-to-mirror-california-proposal-to-reduce-health-care-for-undocumented-immigrants/

Jeff Zekas
3m

Here is an idea, the governor could call Phil Knight, and say to him, hey Phil, why don’t you build a shoe factory here in Oregon? And give him incentives to do so, like no taxes for five years or free electricity or free shipping, which is what the Chinese do. It really surprises me that this guy, Phil Knight, built a huge medical building on the campus, but has never built one factory here in Oregon. Why is he a hero? He created jobs in Indonesia and in Southeast Asia, but except for maybe a few office jobs here in Oregon, he has done nothing but enrich himself and doesn’t give a damn about Oregonians. Here’s another idea, stop taxing the retirement of people who come here. I could make an extra $4000 a year by moving to Nevada, because they don’t tax my retirement, which I paid taxes on when I earned it, by the way. There is another idea, Create affordable housing through incentives, nobody wants to move here cause it’s too damn expensive. It used to be that Oregon was 1/5 the cost of California, and now they’re pretty much the same. And let’s face it, the weather in Oregon is terrible, especially if you’re elderly, you’re more likely to move to Florida or Texas, both of which are states that are friendly to business and have nice climates. Anyway, these are just a few of the things that come to mind. Regards from VENETA, Oregon, Zeke.

