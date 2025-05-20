Oregon Governor Tina Kotek takes shelter from a pretend earthquake and real falling revenue projections. (Photo courtesy Governor’s Office)

Last week’s quarterly revenue forecast from the Office of Economic Analysis sent shock waves through Oregon’s state Capitol. Or maybe it would be more accurate to say the forecast produced a tsunami of press releases about how shocking the forecast was. Of course, each party blamed the other.

There’s a lot to unpack in any budget forecast and more than usual in this one. But it’s important to put the downbeat forecast, which was predictable, in context. Though legislators will have about $755 million less to spend than was projected in late February when the state released its last forecast, it still will have about $2 billion more than was expected a couple years ago.

Economic conditions change almost as rapidly as the weather in today’s global economy. So, it’s wise not to overreact to any single revenue report. That said, this forecast was particularly important because it’s the last one before the legislature has to adopt a budget. Wise or not, budget writers were hoping for a number much closer to the February number. They will have to trim down their wish list, but that’s actually a good thing. Making long-term plans based on best-case scenarios invites trouble.

Here are two reasons that the legislature should adopt a cautious budget, and should have been showing caution even before last week’s forecast.

Shrinking Portland

Not surprisingly, legislative Democrats blame tariffs and other policy decisions for wrecking the dream economy that they believed would allow them to continue to escalate spending. Unquestionably, tariffs and political uncertainty are negatively affecting the economy - and more so in Oregon than in many states.

However, as Republicans quickly pointed out, Oregon’s economy was struggling long before the 2024 election, in part because of regulatory and tax policies shoved through the legislature by Democrats.

The core problem Oregon faces is that it has become a less attractive place to live. Oregon population dropped during and immediately after the COVID pandemic, especially in Portland. Portland has only recovered a sliver of those losses, making it one of the slowest growing major U.S. cities. Loss of population has consequences, especially in Portland, whose growth from the 1990s through 2010s was fueled by people moving here from elsewhere.

Fewer people means fewer customers for businesses. Thus, downtown Portland remains a shell of its former self, with one of the worst downtown real estate markets in the nation. The city and state’s inability to address the housing and homeless crisis have been a major contributor to the decline in value, but there would be demand-related economic challenges for downtown even if homelessness miraculously vanished.

Struggling major employers

The economic challenges are not limited to businesses that rely on local customers. Oregon’s marquee private employers, Nike and Intel, were struggling before Trump returned to office. Both of these global giants will be hurt further by increased tariffs, but their core problems are weak leadership and lack of innovation - things that used to be strengths for both companies.

Nike stock currently is trading at about one-third of its all-time high, which was hit during the 2021 post-Covid rally. Earlier this spring it hit its lowest point since 2015. Financial analysts are almost universally bearish about Oregon’s best known homegrown company.

The story is similar at Intel, with the stock trading this year at levels last seen more than a decade ago. Its future prospects are a bit harder to calculate, in part because it is a manufacturer in an industry that the government wants to support. But the likelihood of a return to the the type of growth that helped propel Oregon’s economic boom is remote.

So what can Oregon do?

Tariffs and national economic policy are beyond the state’s control, but Oregon’s leaders doo have some levers to pull in response to the changing economic conditions. I wrote specifically about ways to offset tariffs in a recent column.

In regard to large employers such as Intel and Nike, they should fix their own problems. The state’s role is to avoid making it more difficult. In other words, don’t pile on new taxes and regulations.

But, I’m more concerned with what Oregon can do to create an environment that allows the next Nike to sprout and grow in Oregon or makes the state attractive for an out-of-state company like Intel in the 1980s to make a major investment in Oregon. At the least, the state needs to keep companies already here from leaving.

The most important thing for legislators to do is to view last week’s revenue forecast as a reality check, not unwelcome news. Whether you think more money is the answer to Oregon’s problems (many Democrats do and most Republicans don’t) or not, it simply isn’t an option. That means in addition to finding ways to trim their wish lists, legislators also must commit to making sure every level of government works as efficiently and effectively as possible. And that would reassure businesses considering investing in Oregon more than just about anything else they could do.