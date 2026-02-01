Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Joshua Marquis
I no longer live or vote in Oregon, but I was very involved in state and local politics for almost 40 years and was a registered Democrat all that time. I was a big supporter of Betsy Johnson, and still am.

The last two Democratic governors have been toxic, particularly on the issue I care about the most - criminal justice. If Johnson had not been on the ballot in 2022 I would have likely not cast a vote in that race, and I suspect I would not have been alone.

Measure 11, first passed in 1994 and its repeal was rejected by 76% of voters in 2000 brought a modicum of fairness to criminal sentencing and meant that a 17-year old rapist would receive a real prison sentence (8 years) although they would likely never leave the Oregon Youth Authority (because despite constant lies from the criminal lobby, felons under 18 when convicted of even murder did not get transferred to the adult Department of Corrections until they turned 26)..

But that all ended in 2019 when the Oregon Legislature betrayed victims and voters and repealed all the juvenile provisions of Measure 11 with Senate Bill 1008, and also effectively made all juvenile criminal proceedings secret - one reason you never read about crimes or their trials committed by felons under 18. Only two Democratic legislators voted against SB 1008 in 2019 - Betsy Johnson and Brad Witt.

The repeal just barely passed with the necessary 2/3rd vote required to overturn constitutional provisions passed by voters. Christine Drazan - for reasons unknown was "excused" and did not vote.

Sally Schott
"Dudley ... [is] more moderate than the bulk of the party, especially on abortion which still matters in the primary."

The Oregon Republican Party has fatally pitted itself for decades now against social issues (abortion, same -sex marriage) which long before Trump guaranteed their losses in Oregon. They have been unable to understand or accept that if they want wins on business and the economy they need to let that go. Trump may be guaranteeing another win for the latest and worst iteration of the state's provenly incompetent Democratic Party.

The thought of another four years of which is almost literally painful.

One might reasonably conclude both parties prefer symbols over substance.

