State Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) said this morning during a House Transportation Committee meeting that he would not offer his amendment that would have eliminated Oregonians’ right to vote on city and county fuel tax hikes. Evans’s amendment was posted to the committee’s online agenda Friday afternoon for vote this morning. In announcing his change of heart, Evans pointed to social media posts and emails critical of the amendment. Oregon Roundup exclusively reported on the amendment hours after it posted Friday afternoon.

Shortly before this morning’s work session, Evans posted to his social media accounts a video in which he says his amendment “does not affect your voting rights; it does not take away your voting rights.” He explained that as a former city councilor and mayor (of Monmouth, Oregon), he wants cities and counties to be able to increase fuel taxes without a vote of the people, like the state.

Evans’s amendment would have done nothing other than take away the right to vote on local fuel tax increases. Here’s his amendment, copied from the committee website, in which italicized language would be removed from existing Oregon law, and bold language would be added:

Democrats in Oregon’s legislature have sought over the past year to remove the requirement of a vote prior to local fuel tax hikes, which is the bane of the League of Oregon Cities and Associated Oregon Counties, which represent cities and counties but not the people who live and vote in them. Last year, as reported by Oregon Roundup, State Rep. Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) introduced a bill to eliminate the right to vote on fuel tax hikes. The bill did not get traction, but sources tell Oregon Roundup House Speaker Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) has floated the idea of eliminating the vote requirement in meetings with local officials in recent months.

Evans has represted House District 20, which includes Monmouth, Independence and a large swath of west Salem, for 11 years. He faces re-election this year, but has yet to draw an opponent of any party, according to Secretary of State candidate filing records.