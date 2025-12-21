Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Kevin Starrett
11h

This substack, with both authors, may be one of best replacements for the cartel media ever.

The Oregonian became a second rate real estate rag not only because of the changing media landscape but because of the clear and blinding bias of the "journalists" who worked there. The editorial staff was every bit as bad as I can tell you from personal experience.

We do have a lot more to weed through than we used to. And much of it is garbage. When legacy media publishes things that were entirely AI generated you know the nail is in their coffin. But when we had fewer choices we still had to weed through garbage.

Portland's TV stations have become laughable PR firms for the far left. And while I think I have a more negative view than Mark does about what has always been then the biases of establishment "journalists" I am relieved that we finally have alternatives like this one.

dave gunderson
9h

This piece was probably the best thing I’ve read this week. You expressed it quite well. Thanks.

The bottom line is that true journalism is becoming a lost art form. The audience has increasingly become dumbed down as well.

Hated to see this in my lifetime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
