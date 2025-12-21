When Mark Hester began his 35-year journalism career, newspapers were still partially industrial operations, as demonstrated in this 1948 image (well before Mark’s time!) (Image courtesy, The Oregonian )

December 31 will mark the 10th anniversary of my departure from The Oregonian via early retirement. After a decade, two things remain true: I’m glad I left when I did, after 20 years, and I’m even more glad that my 35-year journalism career comprised most of the profession’s golden era.

My first journalism job, a summer internship at a small Mississippi daily in 1980, came less than a decade after Watergate, perhaps the single biggest defining event in print journalism. We used manual typewriters, though I graduated to one of the earliest versions of newsroom computers at my next internship at a larger Mississippi newspaper. When I left The Oregonian on the last day of 2015, newspapers already were well into the digital conversion that has virtually erased traditional newsrooms.

Other than to stoke my own personal nostalgia, I’m writing my last column of 2025 about changes in media over the past decade because I think journalism still matters - a lot. It’s the reason I’ve kept my toe in the profession writing columns, mostly on business and economic issues, since retiring from my post-journalism career as a communications specialist for business-related organizations.

While, like most journalists of my generation, I’m nostalgic for the days when newspapers were the most respected sources of news, I know those days are not returning. Instead, I simply hope that we can reach the point that there is SOME source of news that is respected beyond partisan lines.

According to the annual Gallup media survey, the last time more Americans trusted the media “a great deal” or “a fair amount” than “not very much” or “none at all” was 2005. The two “trust” categories total only 28 percent in the 2025 survey, compared with 70 percent in the distrust categories. A recent Pew Research Center survey focusing on young adults is even more discouraging. This never has been the peak age group for news consumption but those 18 to 29 years old never have been this disinterested. Only 15 percent follow the news “most or all the time.” Worse, when they do consume news, 76 percent get it from social media.

My concern isn’t the use of social media for distribution. I’m a heavy user of X, both to consume and deliver news. Social media is a good delivery mechanism, one traditional media should have embraced much earlier than they did. Imagine if a media company, instead of a tech company, had developed Twitter. Creating a shared digital distribution platform, perhaps through the Associated Press, is one of the great missed opportunities for the news business.

The concern is that social media makes it easy to filter all your news consumption through a partisan lens. This has been possible to some extent since the creation of Fox News in 1996. But whatever you think of Fox News (I’m not a fan), the pre-social-media version of the network was much more restrained than many conservative online news sites today - or Fox News today for that matter.

And the left side of the news spectrum is equally partisan. The primary difference, other than opposite political preferences, between Fox and MSNOW, formerly MSNBC, is that MSNOW makes more effort to look like a traditional news network. In some ways, that’s worse. If you are going to distort news in one partisan direction or the other, at least make it obvious.

Even social media has splintered along partisan lines, with Bluesky for liberals and Truth Social for conservatives. X plays the CNN role, trying to serve both sides of the political spectrum but not really earning the trust of either.

The partisan distinctions are most obvious on the national level, but local media is, and always has been, a different animal. It’s one of the reasons I’ve always disliked blanket descriptions of the media, whether positive or negative. There’s too much difference in broadcast vs. print and national vs. local. That’s even more true as media splinters into ever smaller niches.

National media is based primarily in New York and Washington, D.C., with two notable niches located on the West Coast - entertainment in Los Angeles and technology in the San Francisco area. National media by virtue of their location carry a heavy urban bias, not because they consciously slant news but because they don’t understand any other environment. Journalists in these newsrooms are much more likely than local media to have grown up in large metro areas and to have attended elite universities. The term “media elite” is mostly accurate when applied to them.

Local media is more diverse in terms of background. During my time at The Oregonian, there always was a mix of people who attended elite colleges, state universities and non-elite private schools. There also was a mix of Oregonians and journalists who grew up elsewhere. Off the top of my head, I can think of Oregonian co-workers who grew up in 31 different states. Add in co-workers from my jobs at 6 other newspapers in 4 different states and I’m sure I worked with journalists from at least 40 states. I doubt that many journalists who spend their entire careers in Washington, D.C. and/or New York can say that.

That said, newsrooms tend to be insular in other ways. Journalists read more than the average American. You cannot be a good writer without being an avid reader. Likewise, you cannot stay as informed as a high-level journalist should be without reading a lot. And the knowledge that reading produces does tend to affect how you view things. Journalists also travel more than average, another activity that broadens your perspective.

Similarly, there are areas where journalists are less knowledgeable than many readers. Newsrooms are less religious than most workplaces. I always assumed this, but it became more obvious when I left the newspaper and worked in a broader communications setting where church attenders were common. In newsrooms, I never was the only person of faith or even the most religious - I worked with 2 journalists who became ministers and knew another. But people deeply involved in a faith community always were a relatively small minority. I also had very few coworkers who hunted, other than the outdoors writers - and this includes when I worked in the South. In contrast, growing up in Mississippi, I was one of the few male students who didn’t hunt.

That leads to my answer to the frequent question/assumption about newsrooms:

Yes, newsrooms lean left. Forget surveys of journalists by party affiliation. Many register as independents because they view this as the objective or neutral thing to do. But it doesn’t change their personal views. That said, the newsrooms I worked in did not fit the stereotypes many conservatives apply to them. Yes, most were left of center, but most of my coworkers were closer to the center than the far left. Pursuing accountability journalism inevitably pushes you toward a level of pragmatism (and skepticism) lacking in activists. Also, though there were few hard-right conservatives in newsrooms, right-center or libertarian-leaning journalists were not uncommon. MAGA was just emerging when I left The Oregonian, so I don’t have personal experience with that brand of conservatism in newsrooms, though second-hand reports indicate it is rare.

So how do we attempt to create a media environment that news consumers will trust, if it’s even possible? Journalists should:

Be transparent. Acknowledge your biases. Mainstream media’s refusal to acknowledge biases, or in some cases even the concept of bias, contributed to its downfall.

Treat readers, viewers and listeners with respect. I’m reluctant to criticize media, especially print media, because I know how difficult the job is and how hard most journalists work. However, I’ve been consistently critical of one practice - using social media as forum to spar with and verbally berate readers who disagree. Correcting misstatements and inaccuracies in comment sections or social media replies sometimes is necessary, but corrections and clarifications shouldn’t be accompanied with insults.

Be more diverse in selecting subjects for stories. There are many theories about why Donald Trump succeeded politically. It’s hard to prove any of them. But it’s clear that part of his success came from a willingness to address topics that American institutions, including both political parties and the media at all levels, mostly were ignoring. Immigration and public resistance to the so-called woke agenda top that list. Whether you agree or disagree with Trump on those issues doesn’t matter. The fact that the issues were undiscovered and the reporting that was done skewed hard in one direction does matter.

Seek more ideological diversity. Over the next decade, news organizations should put as much effort into increasing ideological diversity as they put into racial diversity over the past three decades. That doesn’t mean erasing racial diversity, though. It means both are important.

This column already is longer than usual, but I want to close by addressing readers. News organizations may or may not change. Only time will tell. But you can change even if they don’t. It’s still possible to be informed and to move past partisan news consumption. In fact, it’s easier than ever. But it requires effort.

To get a full picture of a subject in the news, you should:

Read reports from opposite sides of partisan spectrum as well as one from a more centrist news source.

Use links to check original documents and make sure descriptions in the article accurately reflect the document. This also will help you know how much to trust different news sources. I automatically discredit news organization that don’t routinely include key links.

Use multiple mediums: print, video and podcasts. Each medium has different strengths. If you want to learn more about reporters and how much you think you should trust them, podcasts often are revealing. Print reports offer more detailed descriptions of complicated topics, including graphics and charts. Videos can convey breaking news better than any other medium.