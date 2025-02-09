Portland City Hall (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons, under license )

I'm extremely excited to introduce to the Oregon Roundup community someone many of you probably already know. Mark Hester worked for The Oregonian for 20 years as a business editor, sports editor and editorial writer. Mark lives in the Portland area. Some of his columns will, like this one, focus on Portland-specific stories I am poorly equipped to cover. Others will focus on business and the economy, or whatever else Mark thinks is interesting. I'm thrilled to bring Mark's journalistic background and voice to Oregon Roundup! - Jeff Eager

It’s important to admit when you were wrong. So, I have a confession to make. At the start of Portland’s city-charter-revision process, I said it would be impossible to come up with a worse form of government than what Portland had at the time: a weak mayor with a city council that oversaw bureaus and operated in silos.

I was wrong. Very wrong.

Portland replaced the weak mayor with an even weaker mayor and turned 5 silos into 12 silos. On the plus side, the new structure does empower the mayor and council to hire a city administrator to oversee city operations formerly managed by council members. The theory is solid: Professional administrators have experience managing people and tasks; council members often do not.

So, how is that going? Not so well, as vividly illustrated by testimony during the Feb. 5 morning council meeting. The seemingly mundane task of extending the temporary city administrator’s contract 11 months so they could hire a full-time administrator was illuminating. It quickly devolved into an opportunity for the public and council members to complain about any decision they disagreed with. Voters should hope candidates for the job don’t find the video of the meeting. The best candidates likely will decide there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Name a controversy from the past year and it’s likely someone at least alluded to it during the meeting, but the biggest points of contention were:

The recent renewal of Zenith Energy’s land-use credential.

The process for hiring independent contractors.

The pace of response to questions from council members about the city’s myriad challenges.

The city’s alleged lack of urgency in hiring a full-time administrator.

And lurking in the background of all the complaints was the fact Jordan originally was appointed by unpopular former mayor Ted Wheeler.

The complaints about the pace at which the city is addressing its problems are particularly ironic, because allowing the council to micromanage the administrator, as some members appear eager to do, would slow down the city even more. It’s also worth pointing out that Wilson and the expanded council have been in office less than 2 months. That’s the reason for a glimmer of hope. There’s still time for everyone to figure out how to play well together in this new sandbox.

But there are a lot more reasons for concern than hope. As Jordan acknowledged, “There’s a significant amount of ambiguity, about how we relate to each other, how information is going to flow” and other details of how to handle the city’s business.

These challenges are magnified because special interests have more voice than ever. As unwieldy as the 12-member council is, the process for electing them is even worse. Four districts elect 3 council members each via ranked-choice voting. This makes it easier for candidates to get elected by championing one issue rather than articulating thoughtful positions on a range of issues. It also empowers the special interest who help them get elected. These problems existed with the old council, but they appear worse now.

You don’t need an advanced degree to know that decision-making increases in difficulty as the number of people involved in the decision increases. If the decision-makers lack agreement on priorities, the challenge grows exponentially. While there appears to be consensus that solving the city’s homelessness crisis is the council’s top priority, there is not agreement on how to accomplish that goal (in part, because there are no clear answers) and beyond that issue there are at least a half dozen “priorities” competing for attention.

So, where does the council go from here. That remains to be decided, but Wednesday’s meeting showed it’s unlikely to get there quickly.

One of the first actions of the new Council was to authorize hiring more staff to help manage the mess created by the new charter. That’s not a good sign. Not only is it an admission that the 12-member council is too large, the money needed to hire those staffers, coming at a time that city revenues are declining, will not be available to meet other needs.

Meanwhile, downtown Portland still is defined by the presence of homeless street campers and high office vacancy rates. The city’s population is stagnant, the number of school-age children is plummeting and help from the federal government is unlikely with President Trump in the White House the next four years.

So, those who testified Wednesday were right about two things:

The need for constructive action is urgent.

The person hired as the first non-interim city administrator will be crucial to success.

To hire the right candidate and get Portland back on track, or at least out of the ditch, the council must resolve that quick action will require dialing back a few notches from the city’s longtime instinct to prioritize process over results. Otherwise, just completing a council meeting will be a challenge. It also will require resisting the temptation to micromanage every decision. It’s impossible to please everyone. That’s probably truer in Portland than in most cities.

Despite all of this, Jordan, whose extended tenure was approved by an 11-1 vote, expressed confidence in the new government and the council. He described the selection of an administrator as “one of the most important hires the city has ever made in its entire history.”

He’s right. To meet the moment, Mayor Wilson and the council need to recognize that good candidates won’t accept the job if they think they are expected to keep everyone happy.

