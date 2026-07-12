Members of Gov. Tina Kotek’s Prosperity Council in Redmond, Oregon in March 2026 (Photo courtesy Gov. Kotek’s Facebook page)

Is there a road map to prosperity for Oregon and, if so, does the plan officially presented early this month by Gov. Tina Kotek’s hand-picked “Prosperity Council” offer a viable path?

Those are the questions that should be front of mind for all Oregonians. Unfortunately, the prosperity plan appears likely to be forgotten in less time than it took to create. While some groups (mostly unions) offer “alternative visions,” those plans and the one from the Kotek council share the same flaw: They are recycled versions of arguments Oregonians have heard for decades, in both good and bad economic times.

Don’t get me wrong. I think most of the ideas presented by the Prosperity Council are good. If the choice is between them and the alternatives offered by public employee unions, I’ll ride with the Prosperity Council. The problem: None of the ideas are novel and/or tailored to today’s economic conditions. Only a couple are specific to Oregon or adapted to fit Oregon’s unique economic landscape. They mostly could be found in a first-year economics book written by a conservative - or a 1980s Republican campaign platform.

For those who haven’t followed this debate closely, here are the primary recommendations of the Prosperity Council and a summary of the alternative proposals, most of which are influenced by public employee unions:

Prosperity Council

• Restructure Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.

• Reform the state tax code to be more business friendly and to help stem the flow of high-wealth residents from the state.

• Improve the permitting process statewide.

• Reduce regulatory and administrative burdens on businesses.

• Repeal the Oregon Climate Protection Program with a cap-and-invest program.

• Establish a site-readiness and infrastructure fund.

• Modernize land-use laws related to business and industrial sites.

• Establish a “Governor’s Cabinet of Economic & Talent Development.”

• Make strategic changes in higher education funding.

Alternative views

Critics of the Prosperity Council have been less specific about their alternative vision, but generally they have emphasized these points.

Opposition to tax cuts. Progressive economist Joe Cortright, who is generally well-respected and not directly connected to unions, went so far as to tell Willamette Week: “If your objective is to improve your economy, your tax level doesn’t have very much to do with it.”

Double-down on quality of life as the state’s biggest asset. Some at least acknowledge this requires making more progress on the state’s homeless crisis.

Boost working conditions and wages for the sectors of the economy that are growing, which tend to be the lower-paying sectors such as the childcare and the lower tiers of health care.

Do all of this without relaxing environmental or permitting standards. Rigid insistence on the strongest possible regulations in these areas has become one of the key distinctions between East Coast and West Coast progressivism and one reason the three West Coast states are struggling to retain businesses and wealthy individuals.

Willamette Week published an interesting article with the responses of Cortright and libertarian economist Eric Fruits to questions WW posed about the Prosperity Council report. They live in different ideological worlds, but they both agreed that the council’s report lacked new or innovative ideas.

Cortright and Fruits are right. And the lack of vision and creativity in the report points to a big problem that underlies all the cracks in Oregon’s economic foundation. We have too little creativity and innovation and, worse yet, we tend to resist it. We have become a state strangled by Tall Poppy Syndrome, the instinct to ostracize those who are highly successful or otherwise “stand above” the field.

One of the first steps to putting Oregon on the path to growth is to encourage success. Some of the council’s proposals would reduce the level of “punishment” (usually executed through the tax code) administered to the successful, but only the too-vague suggestions for higher-education would encourage achievement and success.

Here’s one example of how to encourage success: Texas, which is attracting both businesses and residents at one of the fastest rates in the United States, has created what has been described as the nation’s largest performance-based grant pool for businesses in the nation.

Grants for new businesses are nothing new, and Texas is known for trying to have the “biggest and best” of anything it values. But the noteworthy thing about the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is its design, not its size.

The TEF targets “companies planning a new project including a facility opening or expansion, with significant projected job creation and capital investment, where a single site in Texas is actively competing with at least one viable out-of-state option.” There are strict analytical guard rails that tie money awarded to job creation, pay levels, capital investment, community involvement, and other factors. It’s not the most original idea in the world, but it stands out for its combination of ambition and specific requirements.

That’s a combination that usually works, and Oregon has been lacking in both ambition and execution of its plans for at least the past 20 years. Our goals have mostly been about fixing problems, not encouraging success. And without embracing the value of success, Oregon will be left fighting over who gets what as progressives try to redistribute an ever-shrinking pool of revenue.

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