Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
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Funny to hear talk of Kotek making Oregon "business friendly" after she signed the bill disconnecting Oregon from federal tax law and eliminating federal bonus depreciation for state taxes. That's a tax increase on businesses, not a growth strategy.

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