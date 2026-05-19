Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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JR's avatar
JR
3h

It makes you hope that the Kraken will rise from the deep of Oregon’s political waters in November to sink the Democrat ship of state.

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
2h

if wishing could make it so...

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